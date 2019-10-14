Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FlightRadar24 image shows flights being diverted away from Auckland Airport as police responded to reports of a 'threat'. Picture: FlightRadar24
FlightRadar24 image shows flights being diverted away from Auckland Airport as police responded to reports of a 'threat'. Picture: FlightRadar24
Breaking

‘Bomb threat’ shuts down NZ airport

14th Oct 2019 7:03 AM

Police have suspended all flights at Auckland Airport as they respond to a threat near the domestic terminal.

Officers are responding to reports of "a threat'' near the airport and have been at a spot on Geoffrey Roberts Rd, near the airport, since about 8am local time (6am AEDT), the New Zealand Herald reports.

Auckland Airport said all flights had been suspended by police until 9.15am local time (7.15am AEDT).

Police have now cleared the runway to open and all flights have resumed.

A police statement said specialist groups were on site and are conducting inquiries.

 

 

Parts of roads surrounding the airport are closed as police work at the scene.

Motorists are also being warned to expect delays.

"Police appreciate motorists co-operation ahead of time as we conduct those inquiries at the location," police said.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said operations were not affected by the threat and staff were assisting police.

 

 

"Police are in charge of the situation. The area where operations were focused was in the airport precinct and away from both the international and domestic terminals, she said.

Mayank Batra, an operations controller at Swissport Executive Aviation across the road, said the Air New Zealand Airport Campus was being evacuated.

Members of the public heading to the domestic terminal are being told to use an alternative road instead.

"Significant delays are expected,'' police said.

 

His colleagues were not being allowed down Geoffrey Roberts Rd. Police were telling them there was a bomb threat in the campus carpark.

Mr Batra could see six to seven police cars and a fire truck. His building was also being evacuated.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
auckland auckland airport bomb threat editors picks new zealand seniors-news

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Monster Gympie industrial park flagged for 1800ha

    premium_icon REVEALED: Monster Gympie industrial park flagged for 1800ha

    Council News Park could sprawl across area the size of Gympie city, and there's set to be some big players involved in delivering the project.

    Power 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

    premium_icon Power 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

    News Sneak peek into who made #29 in Gympie region's most influential.

    Gympie girl now sixth in the world after stormy Spartan race

    premium_icon Gympie girl now sixth in the world after stormy Spartan race

    News She even stopped mid-race to help a racer with hypothermia.

    Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    premium_icon Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    News Twinnies Pelican Rescue comes to the aid of one tough bird