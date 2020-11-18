Bomb threat closes Gympie bank branch

All NAB branches across Australia have been closed due to bomb threats. Picture : NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

NATIONAL Australia Bank has closed its entire branch network after receiving multiple bomb threats.

In a statement posted online, NAB said a “physical security threat” had forced it to close all branches across Australia, but it did not offer any extra detail.

It is understood the bomb threat was a hoax.

Queensland Police confirmed a number of NAB branches in the state had reported bomb threats.

It is understood the threats have been made to individual branches and also to NAB’s social media sites.

“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” a NAB spokesman said.

“As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

A caller to Melbourne’s 3AW said the bank manager at the Coburg branch told her staff to evacuate immediately.

All of the staff just rushed out of the bank,” the caller named Faye said.

Customer Luke told 2GB radio he was at a branch in Sydney when he was suddenly asked to leave.

“I didn’t really see anything, we were just in the bank, a bunch of us, and the branch manager came out and just abruptly booted us out,” he said.

Luke said the manager didn’t explain why they had to leave.

“Nothing at all. She said you’ve got to leave. I was outside and I was on the pavement and she said you’ve got to leave the area.

“She said you’ve got to go and they came out, the staff, and walked up the street.

“I said what about the customer service, are there any other branches open?

“She said, ‘No they are all shut.’”

NAB has assured customers internet, mobile and telephone banking are still available.

The bank has not indicated when branches will open.

Australian Federal Police have been contacted for comment.

NAB has 674 branches across Australia.