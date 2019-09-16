Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bomb squad investigate suspicious device

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Sep 2019 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a suspicious device found on a Mermaid Waters street this afternoon.

The object was reported around 1pm, with police confirming it was "in the vicinity" of Bermuda St.

An EORT (Explosive Ordnance Response Team) unit attended the scene.

Early investigations suggest the item is a pipe with shotgun shells inside.

Traffic around Bermuda St following the discovery of the device. Picture: Google Maps.
Traffic around Bermuda St following the discovery of the device. Picture: Google Maps.

Police closed a section of Bermuda St and advised motorists to avoid travelling in the area, causing major traffic delays.

The road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

More Stories

bomb squad editors picks road closures safety

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Gympie region man found 'safe and well'

    BREAKING: Gympie region man found 'safe and well'

    Breaking The search was successful for a 75-year-old man who was missing since last night. He was found safe and well at a nearby property.

    ILL WIND FOR NOOSA: Cooloola smoke pall heads south

    premium_icon ILL WIND FOR NOOSA: Cooloola smoke pall heads south

    News Light north-westerlies deliver Gympie's coast a breath of fresh air

    Woman charged - Gympie man stabbed in Hervey Bay attack

    premium_icon Woman charged - Gympie man stabbed in Hervey Bay attack

    Crime Southside man, 33, taken to hospital after assault

    New threat heightens Gympie's dangerous fire conditions

    premium_icon New threat heightens Gympie's dangerous fire conditions

    Weather Latest forecast adds to 'unprecedented' conditions.