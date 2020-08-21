‘Bomb making’ ISIS Bali terror suspect caught

Indonesian authorities have arrested a suspected terrorist in Bali, where his evil plot involved bomb making tutorials.

Indonesian authorities have arrested a suspected terrorist and seized a samurai sword on the paradise island of Bali.

Raden Bagaskara, 27, is understood to have been planning a terror attack on the island after months of physical training in the lush hills of Tabanan, which is north of the hipster hotspot of Canggu.

According to Mr Awi Setiyono, Indonesia's National police spokesman, the man has been studying and distributing bomb making tutorials as well as sharing radical content and videos about ISIS.

Bagaskara also engaged in sharing footage of Aman Abdurrahman - a leading Indonesian ISIS recruiter and ideologue who was sentenced to death in June on charges that he instigated five lethal terror attacks while he was in prison on another terrorism conviction.

Adburrahman is in on death row in Nusa Kambangan prison where the Australian leaders of the Bali Nine heroin plot - Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran - were executed in 2015.

"Raden Bagaskara was arrested on 23 July in Denpasar. He comes from Karawang in

West Java and lives in Bali. He's a member of the terrorist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah," Mr Setiyono said.

Boarding house no. 7 where Raden Bagaskara lived in Denpasar, Bali. He was arrested by Police as part of the arrest around Indonesia on terrorist plot. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

The holiday playground of Bali, which currently has about 3000 Aussie expats and business people living there, has been closed to foreign tourists since the beginning of the Covid lockdown in March. The island recently domestic tourism.

In Central Sulewesi, police arrested another two terror suspects - 'L' alias Ummu Syifa who is the wife of Indonesia's most wanted militant and Mujahidin Indonesia Timur leader Ali Kalora - who remains on the run - and a 21-year-old man who delivered cash and food to fighters in training.

Indonesia's most wanted terrorist Ali Kalora is on the run.

Indonesian authorities are closing on ISIS-linked cells and have arrested 72 people on suspicion of terrorism in a major counter terrorism strike led by Densus 88 Anti-Terror squad between June 1 st and August 20.

Last week in Jakarta and West Java, 15 people were detained while 57 other suspected terrorists were taken into custody across the Indonesian archipelago.

During the operation evidence seized including Osama bin Laden's guidebook to terror, jihadi texts and lecture books, multiple passports and mobile phones, credit and ATM cards.

In Western Sumatra, a further nine suspected terrorists were detained for allegedly participating in firearms training and planning to create a hill camp in Padang.

Among the Sumatra cell, where evidence included an ISIS signet ring and a knife, was a 27-year-old 'PI' aka Ibrahim who has previous form as a surveyor of police stations earmarked for attack.

"He was ready to carry out a terrorist attack and intends to move to Syria," Mr Setiyono said of the man who was also training is weapons use.

Indonesia's home grown and ISIS affiliated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah and the Mujahidin Indonesia Timur, support fighter training, provides funding and facilitates sending Indonesian fighters to Syria.

