BOM warns severe storms possible for Gympie region

Gympie could be in for a wild afternoon, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying severe storms are possible. Picture: BOM

The Gympie region could receive severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with a possibility of damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail.

BOM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there aren't currently any thunderstorms in the area but the amount of cloud cover is starting to pick up.

“There's a possibility we could see some severe thunderstorms develop, it's not likely but it is possible,” Ms Hoff said.

“We will issue warnings if needed.”

Ms Hoff said rainfall could be possible for the afternoon if the thunderstorms develop, which could potentially lead to flash flooding.

Storm clouds approaching Gympie on October 28, photo taken from Normanby Bridge.

“We have a trough which is moving through the area,” she said.

Gympie has been feeling the heat today (Tuesday) with a top temperature of 34C, but this is expected to drop off slightly for the rest of the week with numbers in the high 20s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) looks more promising for rainfall with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

