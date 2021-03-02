Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie could be in for a wild afternoon, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying severe storms are possible. Picture: BOM
Gympie could be in for a wild afternoon, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying severe storms are possible. Picture: BOM
Weather

BOM warns severe storms possible for Gympie region

Kristen Camp
2nd Mar 2021 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gympie region could receive severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with a possibility of damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail.

BOM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there aren't currently any thunderstorms in the area but the amount of cloud cover is starting to pick up.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: Drunk aged care worker smashed up hotel room

“There's a possibility we could see some severe thunderstorms develop, it's not likely but it is possible,” Ms Hoff said.

“We will issue warnings if needed.”

Ms Hoff said rainfall could be possible for the afternoon if the thunderstorms develop, which could potentially lead to flash flooding.

Storm clouds approaching Gympie on October 28, photo taken from Normanby Bridge.
Storm clouds approaching Gympie on October 28, photo taken from Normanby Bridge.

“We have a trough which is moving through the area,” she said.

Gympie has been feeling the heat today (Tuesday) with a top temperature of 34C, but this is expected to drop off slightly for the rest of the week with numbers in the high 20s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) looks more promising for rainfall with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

gympie gympie weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Caravan rollover on Bruce Highway south of Gympie

        Premium Content Caravan rollover on Bruce Highway south of Gympie

        News Paramedics were called to the region’s south which blocked half of the northbound lanes

        CRIME: Southside street that has become an assault hotspot

        Premium Content CRIME: Southside street that has become an assault hotspot

        Crime Are you living on or near this street on the Southside? FIND OUT HERE:

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg fires back at Annastacia Palaszczuk over JobKeeper

        Nurse’s bullying claims shot down by industrial court

        Premium Content Nurse’s bullying claims shot down by industrial court

        Crime The Gympie nurse lost her appeal against a Queensland Health review, which...