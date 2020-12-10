Menu
‘Bill’s Place’ post about possible cyclone off Fraser Island. Picture: ‘Bill’s Place’
News

BOM says cyclone unlikely, but Gympie could be in for 100mm

Kristen Camp
10th Dec 2020 11:21 AM
The Bureau of Meteorology has played down a Gympie weather blogger’s post indicating one weather model predicts a cyclone could develop off Fraser Island as early as this Sunday.

The BoM meteorologist did say however that the Gympie region could be in for rainfall of up to 100mm.

The possible cyclone was nothing to be concerned about, meteorologist Livio Regano said.

The Gympie page called ‘Bill’s Place’ posted a model earlier today from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) about a Category 1 cyclone crossing Fraser Island on Sunday.

Mr Regano said there was a good chance of a cyclone developing next week, but out in the Central Pacific Ocean.

“Even if it does develop, it won’t be anywhere near here so certainly not in the short term, there‘s nothing to be concerned about,” he said.

Category 1 Cyclone model with description posted on ‘Bill’s Place’ which has been dismissed by BoM who say Gympie will still receive heavy rainfall. Picture: ‘Bill’s Place’

Mr Regano did say there would be a significant rain event coming up this weekend for south east Queensland, especially on Sunday going into Monday.

“It’s going to get quite windy and we’re expecting some heavy falls but they’ll be mostly around the coast,” he said.

“Could get 100mm flash falls on the coast so it’s a big rainfall event – nothing to do with the cyclone of course.

“So Gympie could get something out of that, so could Fraser Island.”

Mr Regano said the upcoming rain was not because of the cyclone, but rather due to an upper low moving overhead and reducing the trough off the coast.

“There is no mention of a cycle, there is no category and there is no mention of it crossing Fraser island,” he said.

“If something like that should ever evolve, I’m sure we will be on top of it.”

