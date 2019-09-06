Menu
A shot of the bushfires raging across the Southern Downs this weekend. Massie Rural Fire Service
BOM: No rain in sight for bushfire-affected regions

Tom Gillespie
by
8th Sep 2019 10:30 AM

RESIDENTS in danger or affected by the bushfires raging across the Southern Downs will get no short-term relief from the sky this weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The national weather forecaster has predicted virtually no rain will fall on the Southern Downs or Granite Belt for at least the next few days, as the humidity sits below 20 per cent.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said the dry weather and strong south-westerly winds, blowing through the southern areas and into Toowoomba and the Darling Downs, was prolonging the dangerous conditions for the bushfires.

"The main thing for the next day will be wind. It's quite windy, we've got wind-gusts 30-40km/h with wind gusts from 60-70km/h," he said.

"Those winds will ease slightly into today but not by much. They'll still be there tomorrow.

"In terms of the humidity, it's really quite dry so it will be around 10-20 per cent this arvo.

"Rain is virtually nil for the next seven days, there's nothing on the horizon for the entire week."

Closer to Toowoomba, Mr Clark said the colder temperatures should stick around until the end of the week, thanks to the strong winds.

"We had that cold front move through last week, so it's really brought temperatures down below average," he said.

bureau of meteorology bushfires toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

