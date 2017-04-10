31°
BoM: No fog tomorrow morning, but expect to feel a chill

scott kovacevic
| 10th Apr 2017 8:33 AM
HAZE: Gympie was shrouded in a thick fog this morning.
HAZE: Gympie was shrouded in a thick fog this morning. Scott Kovacevic

WAKING to a thick fog this morning, Gympie residents will feel a chill tomorrow as a cool southerly change moves into the region.

According to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast, the moisture in the air will be pushed out as the change moves in leading to blue skies and little rain this week.

With an expected minimum temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow morning - two below average - BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said people would one more find themselves "reacquainted" with colder temperatures after the extreme heat of summer.

"It's going to feel pretty cool," he said.

Mr Blaza said this morning's fog should be the only one this week, as a south-westerly change this afternoon was expected to drive the moisture from the air.

 

Another picture of the fog over Gympie.
Another picture of the fog over Gympie. Scott Kovacevic

This change would then become a southerly by mid-week, leading to minimal chance of rainfall temperatures of about 28 degrees during the day.

Tomorrow's minimum was expected to be the coldest morning for the week, with minimu temperatures averaging about 16 degrees.

On the coast, Mr Blazak said winds of about 15-20 knots were expected off shore, eventually strengthening to about 20-25 knots as the week wore on.

Gympie Times

