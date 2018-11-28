Gympie’s coast whipped by storm with 117kmh winds

UPDATE 2.25pm:

A DAMAGING storm that produced winds of 117km/h on the Cooloola Coast this afternoon is responsible for a power outage affecting more than 1200 Rainbow Beach homes.



Dry air on the back of the severe storm that lashed the coast has now stopped any further threats of storms this afternoon, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said, that were earlier predicted to hit Gympie.



The storm warning that remained in place for Gympie after the wild weather hit the coast has now been cancelled for the south-east



The large trough that pushed towards the coast drove damaging winds through Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point, Mr Stoney said.

Damaging gusts of 117km/h were recorded at Double Island Point, while winds up to 67km/h were recorded at Rainbow Beach.



The speed of the winds are enough to knock over trees and damage structures, the forecaster said.



"The winds in the upper atmosphere are very strong at the moment, when we get a thunderstorm they can bring down some of those winds," Mr Stoney said.



Rainfall in the storm was limited with Double Island Point only receiving 5mm.

UPDATE 2pm:

SEVERE thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe). The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning remains current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

WARNING: Severe storm warning has been issued for the region. Contributed

UPDATE Wednesday 1pm:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gympie and surrounding regions, just as Rainbow Beach has taken a battering.

More than 1270 Rainbow Beach homes are without power, following a storm this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are still likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours, the BoM warns.

Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Coolangatta, Ipswich, Cherbourg, Jimboomba, Mount Tamborine and Redcliffe.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More information as it comes to hand

UPDATE Wednesday 11am:

A COMPLETE fire ban has been issued for the Gympie region from now until Friday morning.

All permits to light fires previously issued in the local fire ban area have been cancelled, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has confirmed.

Wednesday 8am:

AS TEMPERATURES soar towards 37C in Gympie today, the threat of fire in the region has reached severe.

The intense conditions are stretching most of the state, a combination forecasters and emergency service workers are saying is unprecedented.

"The situation we're in is unlike anything we've seen before," a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

FULL STORY HERE

Monday 11am:

GYMPIE is in the grips of a low-intensity heat wave this week, with temperatures everyday for the next seven days expected to reach 35C and above.

"There's really no relief in sight from these warm (day-time) conditions; they are very consistent," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said.

Today is expected to reach 36C in Gympie, with 35 or 36C the maximum forecast for the rest of the week, before the mercury hits 37C on Sunday.

FULL STORY HERE

Friday 7am:

WARMER than average conditions for the next seven days that will culminate in a top of 37C next Wednesday and Thursday, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

A trough that passed the Gympie region on Wednesday night that delivered 7mm of rain is expected to clear off the coast this afternoon, leaving the hotter than average conditions in its wake.

The BoM radar showing a storm front moving across the Wide Bay region at 7am Thursday. Contributed

A top of 31C is expected today, 32C tomorrow , 35C - 36C Sunday and Tuesday before next Wednesday and Thursday hits a sweltering 37C, which is almost 7C above the average for this time of year.

BoM forecaster Adam Woods said the moving trough draws in a warmer air mass, delivering hotter temperatures on the side of the trough.

EARLIER: Wednesday 2pm

AFTER being lashed by destructive winds and heavy rain less than a week ago, the mention of storms may have Gympie region residents in a fluster.

But the latest storm warning for later today, that takes in a large chunk of South East Queensland may not hit Gympie.

MORE: 40 of your pictures of the Gympie region storm

RELATED: 60 photos of Gympie's 'hailnado' destruction

RADAR: A large storm cell heads north east at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

The steadily moving weather system is predicted to cause winds up to 30 knots along parts of the Gold Coast and 25 knots on the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay areas today, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said, but how far north it will head can not be determined yet.

Areas affected by storms could receive between 5-20mm, the spokesman said.