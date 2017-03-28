BoM: Gympie in direct path of 'collision of air masses' this week

GYMPIE is in the direct path of a collision of air masses that could deliver huge rainfall in one hit at the end of this week.

GYMPIE is in the direct path of a collision of air masses that could deliver huge rainfall in one hit at the end of this week, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting on the back of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A very strong southerly change is expected to collide with the remnants of Cyclone Debbie over the Gympie region that could see a severe weather warning in place, BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said.

"Tropical air masses colliding with southerly air masses generally result in very heavy rainfall," Mr Blazak said.

He said at this point south east Queensland from Brisbane to the Fraser Coast is the wide spread hot spot for huge rain activity on Thursday and Friday, with the Gympie region right in the firing line.

"You probably have the best chance out of South East Queensland of seeing some heavy rainfall at the end of the week," he told The Gympie Times.

The rain could total up to 100mm and could be widespread and come in one drenching, with some locations scoring an even higher deluge.

Strong winds are predicted to accompany the rain, with gusts estimated to hit up to 90km/h in the Gympie region, he said.

But he explained 90 percent of a cyclone's energy is spent producing rain and just 10 % spent producing wind.

The southerly air mass that will clash with the tail end of Cyclone Debbie will bring with it a cooler change, Mr Blazak said.

"It may be the first time it drops below 30 degrees in a while," Mr Blazak said of Gympie's top temperatures later in the week.

"It will certainly feel like Autumn," he said, although he wouldn't rule out warm temperatures revisiting again afterwards.

Until then the region will experience the odd coastal shower, he said.