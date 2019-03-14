BOM forecaster keeping an eye on developing tropical low

Weather modelling site Windy shows a number of tropical weather systems are hanging off the Queensland coast.

Weather modelling site Windy shows a number of tropical weather systems are hanging off the Queensland coast. WINDY.COM

WITH tropical storm systems circling the country, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Gray said he is watching and waiting to see what might happen.

"There is currently a couple, there is a low-pressure system in the New Guinea section of the Coral Sea," he said.

"Storms are going through the western part of Cape York and there is one (tropical low) in the Indian Ocean.

Mr Gray said inconsistencies between the different modelling systems used by the BOM meant he was unsure where each system was tracking towards.

"We are watching things at the moment, to see whether the systems will progress further than they are now," he said.

"The guidance we use is a number of models but none of them are really agreeing."

Despite some weather modelling sites showing heavy rain and wind could hit the east coast, Mr Grey said there was no particular cause for concern currently.

"At this stage, we are just watching, we don't want to cause alarm," he said.

"If things develop we will be warning people."

Mr Grey said weather in Mackay is "not looking too bad" in the coming days.

Forecasts show a slight chance of showers over most of tropical Queensland and reasonably high humidity as the weekend approaches.