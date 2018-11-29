Bolt's take-down of the Liberal Party women makes me angry

Linda Burney and Andrew Bolt in a scene from the TV special Recognition: Yes or No. Supplied by ABC TV.

Linda Burney and Andrew Bolt in a scene from the TV special Recognition: Yes or No. Supplied by ABC TV. Mark Rogers

AM no expert on federal politics, least of all the machinations that must go on within a party at that level.

I was once an admirer of political commentator Andrew Bolt.

Not so much these days - Bolt is too enamoured with people I believe are not good for this country, and his politics lean too far to the right for my tastes.

Sometimes he comes across as downright unhinged. But he is high profile and influential.

I'm angry about his take-down of the Liberal Party women (today's Courier Mail) who have dared to push back against the age-old behaviours that blokes like Bolt are hell bent on defending.

The "problem” with these women (Julie Bishop, Julia Banks, Kelly O'Dwyer), he says, is that they are throwing a tantrum about the Malcolm Turnbull thing.

(Hilariously, he implies) they are being held up as champions of feminism at the mercy of the good ol' Liberal Party boys, when in fact they are liars and frauds.

Bolt also suggests the reason only 20 of the 85 Liberal MPs are women is because women don't like the blood sport of politics or spending too much time away from home. Oh dear.

I bet there are plenty of men who feel the same, Andrew.

He stopped short of suggesting these women be burned at the stake for their audacity, but the 350-year-old version of him would have been front row and centre around the the pyre.

Halloween Fun: In Black Josie Laird with in purple Shelley Strachan having some fun for Halloween. Costume courtesy of The Fancy Dress Ballroom. Photo Greg Miller / The Gympie Times Greg Miller

Bloody women, eh Andrew? They need to stop whinging and learn their place.