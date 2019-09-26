Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

This hysterical fear is astonishing. And it's high time the adults took control and told these bawling children that there's no climate emergency. I know, doubting the global warming scare is social suicide, but this hysteria is out of control.

There was Greta Thunberg, the child messiah of global warming, howling at the United Nations this week: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words … People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing."

We see the same catastrophism here.

A 14-year-old girl on a climate strike last May broke down on TV, sobbing: "What's going to happen to the whole world?"

And it's not just the children. Even grown women (women seem particularly vulnerable) told the Sydney Morning Herald last weekend they were so scared of global warming that they wouldn't have children.

"The world will be uninhabitable in a few decades," said one.

"I cannot justify bringing children into a world in the midst of a mass extinction event," declared another, who actually aborted her baby.

This is mad, so Prime Minister Scott Morrison was absolutely right yesterday: "We have to ensure we get a proper context and perspective.

"I don't want our children to have anxieties about these issues."

But if children need another perspective, why don't Morrison's ministers give them one? Why won't one Liberal minister tell truths about global warming that will help stop children thinking they'll be killed?

So let me help. Here is a list of scientific facts about global warming that this government should mention every day.

Each is incontrovertible and I've published the sources for each on my blog:

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was absolutely right when he said he didn’t want children to have anxiety around climate change. Picture: AAP

CYCLONES are not increasing, but decreasing;

YOUR chances of dying from climate-related catastrophes have fallen 99 per cent over the past century;

GRAIN crops are not decreasing, but setting records;

LOW-LYING Pacific islands are not drowning - nearly half are actually growing;

COLD kills many more people than heat;

AUSTRALIA'S rainfall has not fallen over the past century;

OUR ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes says climate scientists don't think global warming causes drought;

POLAR bear numbers are increasing, not decreasing; and

NASA satellites show the world is getting greener.

If Morrison wants calm and "perspective", spread these facts.

This is no longer an argument adults can dodge. Pity those crying children.