Bollywood is coming to Gympie for one night

Ambrosia staff and friends get in on the Bollywood action at last year's event.

BOLLYWOOD comes to the Southside next weekend when Indian restaurant Ambrosia joins forces with the Tribal Essence belly dance troupe to present the Ambrosia Bollywood Dance and Henna Night.

The annual event will feature Brisbane henna artist Neetu who will run henna/mehndi sessions from noon next Sunday, December 10.

The Tribal Essence Troupe has been performing for a decade throughout Queensland and interstate, and will bring a nomadic flavour to its performances on the night.

Everybody is encouraged to dress Indian or as close to Indian as they can. There will be best dressed prizes, including a $100 Wish Gift Card. The evening is fully BYO, including BYO wine glasses, and includes a set menu buffet of curries, Indian breads and desserts.

Cost is $40 per person, children under 12, $20. Inquiries phone 5482 4446. Bookings essential.