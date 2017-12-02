Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bollywood is coming to Gympie for one night

Ambrosia staff and friends get in on the Bollywood action at last year's event.
Ambrosia staff and friends get in on the Bollywood action at last year's event.
by Shelley Strachan

BOLLYWOOD comes to the Southside next weekend when Indian restaurant Ambrosia joins forces with the Tribal Essence belly dance troupe to present the Ambrosia Bollywood Dance and Henna Night.

The annual event will feature Brisbane henna artist Neetu who will run henna/mehndi sessions from noon next Sunday, December 10.

The Tribal Essence Troupe has been performing for a decade throughout Queensland and interstate, and will bring a nomadic flavour to its performances on the night.

 

Ambrosia staff and friends get in on the Bollywood action at last year's event.
Ambrosia staff and friends get in on the Bollywood action at last year's event.

Everybody is encouraged to dress Indian or as close to Indian as they can. There will be best dressed prizes, including a $100 Wish Gift Card. The evening is fully BYO, including BYO wine glasses, and includes a set menu buffet of curries, Indian breads and desserts.

Cost is $40 per person, children under 12, $20. Inquiries phone 5482 4446. Bookings essential.

 

Ambrosia staff and friends get in on the Bollywood action at last year's event.
Ambrosia staff and friends get in on the Bollywood action at last year's event.

Topics:  bollywood entertainment news indian culture whatson whatsongympie

Gympie Times
'Don't forget about us', bypassed Bruce businesses plead

'Don't forget about us', bypassed Bruce businesses plead

The new Section C stretch has been a mixed bag for businesses like Hell Town Hotrods.

If walls could talk - these ones have a story

TALE TO TELL: The historic Old Gympie Post Office in Gympie is part of the city's soul.

From gold rush to property boom, one building saw it all

Be warned - traffic police on festive season alert

THEY'RE ABOUT: A/Sgt Chris Watson says police will be out and about these holidays.

The holiday police and road safety blitz is on right now

Man on a mission to protect Fraser Island

Ross Waldron is exploring the best ways to reduce the effects of traffic on Fraser Island.

SERIOUS damage caused by tens of thousands of visitor vehicles.

Local Partners