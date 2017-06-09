23°
Bold water boost plan to save economy and environment

Arthur Gorrie
| 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
GO WITH THE FLOW: A major source of Mary River water, Yabba Creek at Imbil, is one part of the puzzle for planners now working to save the Mary basin's economic and environmental future.
GO WITH THE FLOW: A major source of Mary River water, Yabba Creek at Imbil, is one part of the puzzle for planners now working to save the Mary basin's economic and environmental future.

A RADICAL water resource plan taking shape at state Cabinet advisory level, promises new hope for the environmental and economic future of a huge near-Gympie region.

Competing water demands for industrial and environmental use are already outstripping available supply in the Mary River basin, along with apparently unstoppable population growth pressures.

Now planners involved in the Ministerial Water Engagement Forum are trying to avert the already emerging water wars which gave us the Traveston Crossing dam plan a decade ago.

New claims that Maryborough sugar farmers need more Mary River irrigation water have prompted concerns for the environmental flows needed for fish breeding in the Great Sandy Straits and Tin Can Inlet.

This would cost jobs and profits in the oft-forgotten but multi-million-dollar Cooloola Coast fishing and tourism economy, with commercial and recreational fishing interests already blaming each other for disappearing fish stocks.

It would also damage major environmental assets including the west coast of Fraser Island and Ramsar listed wetland areas in the Great Sandy Straits.

Now, an unlikely but influential alliance of generally competing interests - including environmentalists, irrigators, dam operators, industrialists, miners and urban water retailers from Gympie to Bundaberg are working on a solution.

Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council president Roger Currie says the new plan is the product of increasingly co-operative deliberations among abut 30 diverse members of the Ministerial advisory forum, of which he is a member.

He says the plan is to pump water from the largely disused and (some say) dangerously decrepit Paradise Dam on the Burnett River.

"There's a 100-megalitre reserve there and no-one else is using it because it's too expensive,” Mr Currie said. The dam needs major repairs and customers to pay for them. The plan would also protect Mary River species,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola fraser island great sandy straits gympie gympie agriculture gympie business gympie environment hervey bay maryborough mary river rainbow beach tin can bay

