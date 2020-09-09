Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Olivia Sainsbury
Olivia Sainsbury
News

Bold idea could bring ‘unlimited opportunity’ for Gympie

Maddie Manwaring
9th Sep 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IMPRESSIVE line-up of speakers will share how Gympie can attract investors and benefit from a collaboration with another region at the upcoming Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce CEO Olivia Sainsbury and Trade and Investment QLD officer Brett Tucker will join this month’s breakfast meeting on September 21 at the Pavilion.

Ms Sainsbury is widely regarded as one of the most influential people in the state, and will speak about a potential collaboration linking all the Sunshine Coast chambers and the Gympie chamber.

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce CEO Olivia Sainsbury says linking the Gympie chamber with the Sunshine Coast’s could bring unlimited opportunities to the region.
Caloundra Chamber of Commerce CEO Olivia Sainsbury says linking the Gympie chamber with the Sunshine Coast’s could bring unlimited opportunities to the region.

Ms Sainsbury said this collaboration could lead to unlimited opportunity for the Gympie region.

As a Principal Trade and Investment Officer at TIQ, Mr Tucker will be identifying investment and export opportunities in the region, and sharing which big investors we can be attracting to Gympie.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Mr Tucker said he is a passionate advocate for regional businesses, and has worked throughout the state helping regional exporters to grow their businesses.

After hearing from the keynote speakers, a workshop will be held with the opportunity to provide feedback on issues facing local businesses and devising strategies for growth moving forward.

The meeting will be held at The Pavilion from 6:45am on Monday September 21, and tickets are available to purchase here.

caloundra chamber of commerce gympie business gympie chamber of commerce olivia sainsbury
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Have a rest my friend’: Tributes pour in for local legend

        Premium Content ‘Have a rest my friend’: Tributes pour in for local legend

        News Another beloved Gympie speedway stalwart has died. Jim Pagel will be laid to rest tomorrow in Gympie.

        BREAKING: Truck on fire after rolling on Bruce Hwy

        BREAKING: Truck on fire after rolling on Bruce Hwy

        News The highway is currently closed

        Race to save endangered species found only near Gympie

        Premium Content Race to save endangered species found only near Gympie

        News The creatures are found only in two forests near Gympie, and ecologists are racing...

        REVEALED: The plan for Year 12 formals at Gympie schools

        Premium Content REVEALED: The plan for Year 12 formals at Gympie schools

        News Here’s what each of our local schools is planning in a coronavirus-impacted year of...