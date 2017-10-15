UPDATE: Rush art trail postponed due to rain

STREET ART: Gympie artist Alicia Murphy helps gets River Road Marketplace ready for part of RUSH this month.

STREET ART: Gympie artist Alicia Murphy helps gets River Road Marketplace ready for part of RUSH this month. Frances Klein

UPDATE: 12.30PM: TONIGHT'S Follow the Lights Projection and Art Trail has been postponed due to weather according to post on the Rush Festivals' official Facebook page.

"As thankful as we are for this beautiful rain, unfortunately lanterns, projectors and rain don't mix, so today's lantern workshop in the park and Follow the Lights events are being rescheduled," the post said.

However, the Ultraviolet Encounters Of The Art Kind - Pop Up Exhibition will still be running from 6.30pm-9pm at the Galley Pop Up shop, 24 Mary Street.

EARLIER 8.15AM: AWARD-WINNING Gympie artist Alicia Murphy has put her mark on the newly made-over River Rd Marketplace as part of the RUSH Festival art trail.

The Greens Creek artist was one of six artists chosen for the festival's Street Art project as part of the 'Follow the Lights' Projection and Art Trail on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights.

Transforming the previously vacant building in River Rd is just one of many Ms Murphy has done around the world.

Working as a muralist abroad for six years, Ms Murphy spent seven months in Rome employed by a backpacker hotel to transform rooms, while one of her multicultural-themed street art scenes on a New York City building appears in the opening credits of HBO sitcom Succession.

Closer to home her giant map of Australia wall art has been photographed by thousands of tourists at the Kybong transit centre.

Ms Murphy describes her latest piece on River Rd, which combines the bright figures of blue birds, a woman's face, roses and a totem pole as a 'whimsical romantic piece.'

You can see the art and that of other prominent Gympie and Sunshine Coast artists from Sunday to Tuesday during the projection and public art trail.

A bright tribute to Gympie's past on the side of River Road Marketplace; the building that will now host the town's Twilight Markets. Painted by Holly Hughes. Frances Klein

FOLLOW THE LIGHTS : PROJECTION & PUBLIC ART TRAIL

Sun, October 15 - Tuesday October 17, 6.30pm - 9pm

What: Self-guided evening walk along the art trail

Where: Gympie Town Centre inc. Mary Street & Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Featuring:

Opening Night, Sunday October 15

Live music Andy Ward

Luminous Labyrinth : lantern installation led by Tina Van

Lady of the Lights by Cindy Vogels

Sun, October 15 - Tuesday October 17,

Projection Art lead by James Muller

Spirit of Gold Lantern created by Moto Niwa

Ultraviolet Encounters Of The Art Kind - Pop Up Exhibition

Play Me Piano

Public and Street Art Trail