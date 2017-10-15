22°
News

UPDATE: Rush art trail postponed due to rain

STREET ART: Gympie artist Alicia Murphy helps gets River Road Marketplace ready for part of RUSH this month.
STREET ART: Gympie artist Alicia Murphy helps gets River Road Marketplace ready for part of RUSH this month. Frances Klein
Frances Klein
by

UPDATE: 12.30PM: TONIGHT'S Follow the Lights Projection and Art Trail has been postponed due to weather according to post on the Rush Festivals' official Facebook page.

"As thankful as we are for this beautiful rain, unfortunately lanterns, projectors and rain don't mix, so today's lantern workshop in the park and Follow the Lights events are being rescheduled," the post said.

However, the Ultraviolet Encounters Of The Art Kind - Pop Up Exhibition will still be running from 6.30pm-9pm at the Galley Pop Up shop, 24 Mary Street.

EARLIER 8.15AM: AWARD-WINNING Gympie artist Alicia Murphy has put her mark on the newly made-over River Rd Marketplace as part of the RUSH Festival art trail.

The Greens Creek artist was one of six artists chosen for the festival's Street Art project as part of the 'Follow the Lights' Projection and Art Trail on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights.

Transforming the previously vacant building in River Rd is just one of many Ms Murphy has done around the world.

Working as a muralist abroad for six years, Ms Murphy spent seven months in Rome employed by a backpacker hotel to transform rooms, while one of her multicultural-themed street art scenes on a New York City building appears in the opening credits of HBO sitcom Succession.

Closer to home her giant map of Australia wall art has been photographed by thousands of tourists at the Kybong transit centre.

Ms Murphy describes her latest piece on River Rd, which combines the bright figures of blue birds, a woman's face, roses and a totem pole as a 'whimsical romantic piece.'

You can see the art and that of other prominent Gympie and Sunshine Coast artists from Sunday to Tuesday during the projection and public art trail.

 

A bright tribute to Gympie's past on the side of River Road Marketplace; the building that will now host the town's Twilight Markets. Painted by Holly Hughes.
A bright tribute to Gympie's past on the side of River Road Marketplace; the building that will now host the town's Twilight Markets. Painted by Holly Hughes. Frances Klein

FOLLOW THE LIGHTS : PROJECTION & PUBLIC ART TRAIL

Sun, October 15 - Tuesday October 17, 6.30pm - 9pm

What: Self-guided evening walk along the art trail

Where: Gympie Town Centre inc. Mary Street & Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Featuring:

Opening Night, Sunday October 15

  • Live music Andy Ward
  • Luminous Labyrinth : lantern installation led by Tina Van
  • Lady of the Lights by Cindy Vogels

Sun, October 15 - Tuesday October 17,

  • Projection Art lead by James Muller
  • Spirit of Gold Lantern created by Moto Niwa
  • Ultraviolet Encounters Of The Art Kind - Pop Up Exhibition
  • Play Me Piano
  • Public and Street Art Trail

 

STREET ART: Gympie artist Alicia Murphy helps gets River Road Marketplace ready for part of RUSH this month.
STREET ART: Gympie artist Alicia Murphy helps gets River Road Marketplace ready for part of RUSH this month. Frances Klein

Topics:  art gympie region markets rush festival whatson whats-on

Gympie Times
Gympie's biggest event ever: 12,000 celebrate G150 in a rush of excitement

Gympie's biggest event ever: 12,000 celebrate G150 in a rush of...

Rain holds off while monster crowd celebrates Gympie's 150th birthday.

The 15 films in our Great Night In Family Movie Collection

The 15 DVDs included in The Great Night In Famiy Movie Collection.

Here's how to collect yours.

How can one complaint shut down a business?

Widgee Engineering has been given two years to move or shut down.

Letter writer is "disgusted” with Gympie council

'Perrett unwilling to solve problem'

Gympie MP Tony Perrett seems reluctant to actually address Gympie residents concerns, this letter writer says.

Complaints about local government rarely dealt with: letter.

Local Partners