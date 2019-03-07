Boiling water thrown at police in intense motel siege

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for a siege at a Maroochydore motel in August last year.

A KETTLE of boiling water was thrown at a police officer during an intense Coast siege which had officers with their guns out ready to fire.

The 22-year-old man at the centre of it, Corey Dean Tonan, has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty on Tuesday to coming at police armed with two kitchen knives during the incident.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Tonan had argued with his then girlfriend while they were staying at Wunpalm Motel in Maroochydore in the early hours of August 18 last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Amanda Brewer said Tonan slashed tyres on her car when she tried to leave.

The woman was still able to leave and Tonan barricaded himself in the motel causing "significant" damage.

"He has broken a flyscreen to throw a kettle of boiling water at Senior Constable Kelly," Snr Const Brewer said.

She said Tonan "came aggressively" at police with the knives six times, causing them to pull their guns and demand he drop the knives.

"Hell no", was his reply, the court heard, as he repeatedly referred to suicide by cop.

Snr Const Brewer said Tonan surrendered to police about 10am that day.

Defence lawyer Laura Nightingale said her client was an apprentice boilermaker who wanted to follow in his boilermaker father's footsteps.

"He has goals of returning to work and I'm instructed he still has that employment available to him," Ms Nightingale said.

She said Tonan, from Mackay, had been drinking heavily on the night of the siege and that alcohol was a common feature in previous crimes for which he had been convicted.

"He instructs he never intended to hurt police.

"He wanted to pose a big enough threat to them so they would discharge their firearms."

Tonan also pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving, taking his brother's car without permission and failing to provide a specimen of breath to police.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Tonan had already served 103 days in custody and set a parole eligibility date of July 23.