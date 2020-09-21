BOILER: Gympie ticks over 30C for the first time this month

Gympie certainly felt some sun on Monday, with a top temp of 30C felt around the region.

GYMPIE ticked over the 30C mark for the first time this afternoon, and there’s plenty more heat on the way through the week.

After the Gold City reached a peak of 29.1C according to the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday afternoon, a new September peak of 30.6C struck at around 2.30pm today.

It was also the hottest morning of the month so far, with the BOM recording a minimum of 17.2C.

The mercury could reach yet another peak tomorrow if the bureau’s predicted maximum of 31C is matched. It’s predicted to be partly cloudy around the region and a 20 per cent chance of a shower.

Light north-westerly winds 15 to 20 km/h are predicted for the morning before becoming light in the middle of the day.

Wednesday should also see a top around the 30C mark, but the chance of rain jumps significantly to 60 per cent, with anywhere between 1mm and 8mm predicted to fall.

