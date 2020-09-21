Menu
Gympie certainly felt some sun on Monday, with a top temp of 30C felt around the region.
BOILER: Gympie ticks over 30C for the first time this month

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Sep 2020 4:31 PM
GYMPIE ticked over the 30C mark for the first time this afternoon, and there’s plenty more heat on the way through the week.

After the Gold City reached a peak of 29.1C according to the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday afternoon, a new September peak of 30.6C struck at around 2.30pm today.

It was also the hottest morning of the month so far, with the BOM recording a minimum of 17.2C.

The mercury could reach yet another peak tomorrow if the bureau’s predicted maximum of 31C is matched. It’s predicted to be partly cloudy around the region and a 20 per cent chance of a shower.

Light north-westerly winds 15 to 20 km/h are predicted for the morning before becoming light in the middle of the day.

Wednesday should also see a top around the 30C mark, but the chance of rain jumps significantly to 60 per cent, with anywhere between 1mm and 8mm predicted to fall.

