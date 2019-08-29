Bogut scare as Boomers fall flat in final hit-out

Andrej Lemanis will be hoping Andrew Bogut can suit up against Canada.

Andrew Bogut failed to finish as the Boomers fell to Germany in a sloppy final hit-out ahead of the World Cup opener in China.

Andrej Lemanis's men were fresh off a historic defeat of the United States in Melbourne on Saturday.

But the flow they found at Marvel Stadium was nowhere to be seen on Wednesday against the Germans, who led by 10 at quarter-time and 19 at the final break before prevailing 74-64.

A potential injury to Bogut, who appeared to tweak his ankle before departing midway through the final term, only complicates matters for Lemanis just three days out the crucial tournament opener against Canada in Dongguan.

It was the squad's first test against a European opposition after four hit-outs against Nick Nurse's Canada and the United States this month and an arduous Asian qualifying campaign.

And their conqueror was a foe they will likely meet again - along with France in the second round - if the Boomers' campaign goes to script.

While the loss of Bogut would be a major blow, the result itself hardly translates to panic stations given Lemanis tinkered with his line-up by benching Aron Baynes and Patty Mills early and Jock Landale altogether.

But sloppy passing and poor shooting would not have pleased the side, while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder got under the Boomers' skin as frustrations built in the second half.

Australia will hope Bogut, a key piece at both ends for the Boomers, is fit to feature against Canada on Sunday, before games against Senegal and the dangerous Lithuania on September 3 and 5.

The Boomers must finish in the top two of their pool to have any chance of claiming a maiden international medal.

