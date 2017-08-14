Bogus insurance claims costing our life-saving clubs

LEGAL CLAIMS: Sunshine Coast surf clubs have been hit with a third of all insurance claims facing Surf Life Saving Queensland in the past five years.

SUNSHINE Coast surf life saving clubs are suffering as insurance claims pour in.

One third of the 32 claims made against Surf Life Saving Queensland in the past five years have been over incidents at Sunshine Coast beaches and supporters clubs, including by the people who lifesavers and lifeguards have helped.

The organisation successfully defended a claim filed by a swimmer who had been swimming about 300m outside the flagged area at Noosa when he was struck by a surfboard, but SLSQ was still hit with significant legal costs.

SLSQ-paid lifeguards helped the man, provided first aid and called an ambulance.

SLSQ administration and compliance manager Craig Williams said it was frustrating that lifeguards had done the right thing and were then named as respondents in a legal claim.

"Our lifeguard has ... provided all the care for him and then we get named as a respondent in a legal claim, not the backpacker who was the surf board rider who doesn't have the money, but because we're an organisation with an insurance fund," he said.

He said claims in and around supporters' clubs were also an issue.

One claim was filed by a woman who said she was injured when she slipped and on a liquid at the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Supporters' Club.

The organisation was able to reduce when a witness came forward saying the woman had herself spilled the drink she slipped in.

Mr Williams said the increase in claims was a problem that was costing clubs in rising insurance premiums.

"The issue for us is the personal injury procedures act which is designed to make settlements quicker and easier, and therefore cheaper and therefore reduce insurance costs - that very legislation is what is costing us," he said.

"It's actually having the opposite effect to what it was designed to do.

"People can mount claims frivolously without any repercussion, without us having any recourse to recover costs."

Mr Williams said the cost of investigating and defending claims lodged against the organisation, even if it was not found to be liable, came at a cost and the money that went towards lawyers and investigations could be better spent on surf life saving services and equipment.

"There's certainly a level of frustration within clubs where they need to address issues where they're being held to account over a frivolous claim," he said.

"Sometimes people have to take responsibility for their own behaviour and destiny and not try and make other people accountable for it."