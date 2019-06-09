Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BODY FOUND: Police have located a missing man's bod in a dam.
BODY FOUND: Police have located a missing man's bod in a dam. Tessa Mapstone
News

Body of missing man from Northern NSW found in dam

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Jun 2019 3:29 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a Northern NSW man has been found after the 41-year-old was last sighted in May.

Glen Jones was last seen leaving his home on Newton St in Armidale about 5.20pm on Monday, May 27.

Police located the man's body in Dumaresq Dam on Dumaresq Dam Rd, Armidale at 9am this morning.

The police set-up a 3km search boundary on the out limit of the dam when they commenced looking on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

armidale coffs harbour emergency missing man north coast northern nsw nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Two Goomboorian crashes in one day on Tin Can Bay Rd

    premium_icon Two Goomboorian crashes in one day on Tin Can Bay Rd

    News Queensland Ambulance Service reports on truck and car in two Sunday crashes on tin Can Bay Rd

    Could your dog be next? There's a baiter out there

    premium_icon Could your dog be next? There's a baiter out there

    News Who would kill Eliza Murphy's best friend, her dog Lilly?

    Gympie man taking Aussie country music global

    premium_icon Gympie man taking Aussie country music global

    News This Gympie local has been waiting 40 years to do what he does

    'Curran walks the walk': Gympie Elder praises Mayor, council

    premium_icon 'Curran walks the walk': Gympie Elder praises Mayor, council

    News CASI president says Gympie council's approach shows respect