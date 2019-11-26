Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tyson George had been missing since last week.
Tyson George had been missing since last week.
News

Body of man discovered on town’s outskirts

by NATASHA EMECK and ALYCE MOKRZYCKI
25th Nov 2019 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The body of a man - believed to be that of  29-year-old Tyson George who had been missing since last week - has been discovered on the outskirts of the Tennant Creek township.

The body was discovered on Monday afternoon.

"While it is believed there are no suspicious circumstances, investigations into the man's movements prior to his death will remain ongoing," NT Police said in a statement on Monday evening.

"Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends."

Mr George had not been since or heard from since he left a house on Haddock St, Tennant Creek, at about midday on November 21.

body missing tyson george

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        premium_icon The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        News A break down of what our councillors and managers were paid last year, including company cars and superannuation.

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        'Drug affected’ teens disrupts Gympie court

        premium_icon 'Drug affected’ teens disrupts Gympie court

        News A group of youths caused a scene out front of the Gympie courthouse

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:37 AM
        'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer

        premium_icon 'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer...

        News A Gympie court has been told the man took a year to complete just 16 hours of a...

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:18 AM
        2,000 hectares burnt as Fraser Island fire enters day six

        2,000 hectares burnt as Fraser Island fire enters day six

        News QPWS rangers are currently managing the fire