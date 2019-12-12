Body in boot: Victim weeks from giving birth

KARDELL Lomas was just weeks away from welcoming a new baby son into the world.

But on Tuesday afternoon, in what police will allege was a sickening case of domestic violence, her heavily pregnant body was found in the boot of a car outside an Ipswich home.

The 31-year-old was found dead by police in a Holden Commodore about 5.30pm on McGill St, during a welfare check.

Traven Fisher, 36, who police said was Kardell's ­partner, was arrested.

The accused's older brother Alfred Sullivan said at the scene that Fisher and Ms Lomas were preparing to have a baby, which they intended to call Wilfred.

Kardell Lomas was found dead in a car boot.

Kardell Lomas was days away from giving birth.

"(Fisher) showed me a photo of the little baby in her belly the other day - two days ago - when I was here," Mr Sullivan said.

"I think she had 21 days and the baby would have been out."

Mr Sullivan said he was shocked and shattered by the news.

Acting Detective Inspector Heath McQueen described the scene as traumatic for first ­responders, who discovered her body in the vehicle.

"A 31-year-old woman is deceased as the result of someone's actions and that person or persons need to be held accountable," he said.

"The frontline police that searched the property and located the woman… that is a traumatic experience, as it is for the family.

"Both persons are known to police."

Police would not comment on her cause of death as they awaited autopsy results.

Loved ones said Ms Lomas would be remembered forever and sadly missed.

Alfred Sullivan, brother of the accused Traven Fisher. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

Her brother Adair Lomas yesterday posted on Facebook: "To everyone who has sent their condolences, The family and I thank you and appreciate it with all our heart."

A friend wrote on Facebook: "I'll cherish forever. RIP to the sis."

Insp McQueen said Fisher had been arrested after returning to the McGill St home to find it swarming with police.

He said Fisher handed himself in without incident.

"We had a fairly heavy police presence at that crime scene when he arrived, so I would suggest he knew we were there and he has deliberately handed himself in," he said.

Insp McQueen said police went to the home after ­receiving a call concerning Ms Lomas' welfare, but he wouldn't be drawn on what the caller said.

"That's a crucial part of our investigation at this point in time," he said.

He called on people who knew the couple to contact police to help piece together their relationship.

"If anyone has information in relation to the two parties who are involved ... please come forward and provide that information to Crime Stoppers," Det Insp McQueen said.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000