Body in a bin murder accused extradited to Victoria

A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in Oakleigh South.

A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in Oakleigh South. 9 News

A TEWANTIN man has been extradited to Victoria to face charges over the grisly discovery of a man's body in a wheelie bin.

John Spencer White, 62, has been charged with the murder of graphic artist John Christianos, who would now be 56.

His body was found on July 13 this year, 17 years after he disappeared.

Victorian police were in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning where they successfully applied Mr White's extradition.

He was arrested in his Tewantin home yesterday and charged with murder.

A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in Oakleigh South.

Mr White remained in the watchhouse during his brief mention this morning, and was not required to appear before the court.

Duty lawyer David Crews appeared on his behalf and confirmed with Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin that his client was the person named on the application for extradition.

"That's the only thing I have to be satisfied of," Magistrate McLaughin told the court.

He ordered Mr White be remanded in custody with Detective Senior Constable Andrew Zarb, of the Victorian homicide squad.

The body has been identified as graphic artist John Christianos.

Mr Christianos vanished on June 11, 2001, after walking from his home in Warrigal Rd, East Bentleigh, Victoria.

His body was found by workers clearing a storage unit in Milgate St, Oakleigh South in Melbourne.

Mr White is due to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 23.

Speaking outside of court, police said this was now a Victorian police matter and they would not be commenting further.

Victoria Police earlier reported Mr Christianos was born in South Australia, and had been estranged from his family sometime before he disappeared.