Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have confirmed the body found washed up on Rainbow Beach yesterday belonged to a local. Picture: File photo
Police have confirmed the body found washed up on Rainbow Beach yesterday belonged to a local. Picture: File photo
News

Body found washed up on Rainbow Beach was local man

Frances Klein
2nd Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE body found washed up on Rainbow Beach yesterday morning belonged to a 71-year-old Rainbow Beach man, police have confirmed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, a Queensland Police Services spokesman said, but investigations are continuing to determine an exact cause of death.

The body was found at 5.30am yesterday morning on the sand after it washed up 80m north of the surf-lifesaving tower.

GYMPIE NEWS: Violent campsite brawl over kids ends with 6 broken ribs

Police have not released information about who found the body.

LifeFlight yesterday was tasked to search the waters nearby from the air as part of the investigation.

DON’T MISS OUT: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

body found cooloola coast dead body found gympie police investigation rainbow beach searching
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spacey Jane set for NightQuarter show

        Premium Content Spacey Jane set for NightQuarter show

        News Fresh off a No. 2 placing in the Hottest 100, popular band Spacey Jane will make its debut at NightQuarter on the Sunshine Coast.

        New rules to reduce congestion at beach camping spot

        Premium Content New rules to reduce congestion at beach camping spot

        Environment New rules to help reduce congestion apply to a beach camping spot

        Counselling offered to students after teacher's shock death

        Premium Content Counselling offered to students after teacher's shock death

        News School mourns loss of teacher Emily Hutchinson after hiking tragedy

        Big guns reveal ‘state of the region’ to business community

        Premium Content Big guns reveal ‘state of the region’ to business community

        Business The Gympie Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2021 with a breakfast meeting early...