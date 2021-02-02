Body found washed up on Rainbow Beach was local man

Police have confirmed the body found washed up on Rainbow Beach yesterday belonged to a local. Picture: File photo

THE body found washed up on Rainbow Beach yesterday morning belonged to a 71-year-old Rainbow Beach man, police have confirmed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, a Queensland Police Services spokesman said, but investigations are continuing to determine an exact cause of death.

The body was found at 5.30am yesterday morning on the sand after it washed up 80m north of the surf-lifesaving tower.

Police have not released information about who found the body.

LifeFlight yesterday was tasked to search the waters nearby from the air as part of the investigation.

