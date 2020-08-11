Menu
Body found on Bruce Hwy, police allege hit and run

Frances Klein
11th Aug 2020 8:20 AM
A 48-year-old motorbike rider who died on the side of the Bruce Highway near Gympie last night could have been hit by a car that fled the scene, according to Queensland Police.

The body of the rider was found between the two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, 200m south of the Mary Valley Link Rd overpass at Coles Creek about 11pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorbike, a Suzuki SV1000S, was found 100m away lying on its side.

Investigations suggest the man was parked on the nearby off-ramp and was standing holding his helmet when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Further inquiries indicate a utility may have overtaken the motorcyclist and another vehicle at high speed prior to the incident, QPS reported.

 

RELATED: 'Held him, kissed him': Imbil mum first at son's fatal crash

 

Police are trying to gather a complete picture of the incident and are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway around the Kybong area between 10pm and 11pm, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam vision to contact police.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number: QP2001680708 on the online suspicious activity form.

