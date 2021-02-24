Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

A man's body has been found near a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the Noosa River about 9.30am on Wednesday.

A large police presence is on scene in bushland adjacent to the Noosa Spit and the path leading to the area has been blocked off.

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell confirmed a man's body had been found by police.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.