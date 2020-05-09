Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
News

Body found in search for missing woman

Holly Cormack
9th May 2020 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE searching for missing Evans Head woman, Amber Christie, have located a body in Bundjalung National Park.

Officers from Richmond Police District had been searching for the 49-year-old mother, who left her home on Ash Street at around 4.15pm on Sunday and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed establishment in the town.

A large-scale multi-agency search was conducted around the Evans Head region, with assistance from officers from Richmond PD, Police Rescue, OSG, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

About 10.30am this morning (Saturday May 9), during a further search of bushland at Bundjalung National Park, police located a body.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing woman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hell, look which former sceptic has downloaded virus app

        premium_icon Hell, look which former sceptic has downloaded virus app

        News COVIDSafe app has an unlikely backer and he lives right here among us Wide Bay federal voters.

        COVID app protected by laws Govt often ignores

        premium_icon COVID app protected by laws Govt often ignores

        Opinion Serious holes in app protections are deflating trust Federal Government needs

        First-time expectant parents hilarious baby announcement

        premium_icon First-time expectant parents hilarious baby announcement

        News The former Gympie girl and her husband used social media to let their friends and...

        UPDATE: Woman airlifted after serious Gympie region crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman airlifted after serious Gympie region crash

        News Paramedics received the call just before 10am.