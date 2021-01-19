Menu
Mystery surrounds a man’s death after his body was discovered in a campervan next to a major NSW highway and near a luxury cattle station.
Crime

Body found in campervan on NSW highway

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
19th Jan 2021 12:40 PM
An investigation into a man's death is underway in the New England region after a body was found in a campervan on the side of the road.

Detectives do not know whether the death is suspicious but they noticed drawers within the campervan were open and a generator was missing.

Police first went to the rest area near Goonoo Goonoo station, on the New England Highway, near Tamworth, around 11.45am on Monday.

They were alerted about the campervan after a concern for welfare call. The man has not yet been formally identified. Police are appealing to the community for help, asking for dashcam footage of the campervan.

The camper was found not far from Goonoo Goonoo Station, a working cattle station 25 kilometres outside Tamworth.

The 19th century heritage-listed pastoral village on the property has been turned into luxury accommodation with heated swimming pool and tennis courts and a high end restaurant focused on using local produce which is listed in the top 50 restaurants in Australia by Opentable​.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

crime death police

