Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
News

Body discovered washed up on NT beach

by Denise Cahill
11th Feb 2021 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach.

News Corp Australia understands the man's body was discovered outside the Darwin Surf Club.

Police have confirmed a man's body, which rests below the high tide mark, has been found on the beach.

Officers have blocked off access to the beach.

Emergency services personnel are yet to determine the circumstances around the man's death.

Police were notified just after 7am this morning and are still on scene setting up a crime scene.

Currently the Casuarina Beach is closed in the area around the Surf Life Saving Club.


Originally published as Body discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents give evidence in rape trial of big brother

        Premium Content Parents give evidence in rape trial of big brother

        News The parents of a Gympie region man accused of raping his younger sister 15 times have told the court the children were close but had a very ‘normal’ relationship

        Woman to be on ‘good behaviour’ after busted with drugs

        Premium Content Woman to be on ‘good behaviour’ after busted with drugs

        News A Gympie woman who pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis in Gympie court this week...

        VOTE NOW: Gympie’s best personal trainer 2021

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Gympie’s best personal trainer 2021

        News These incredible Gympie trainers have given everything to help people get fit..now...

        Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        Premium Content Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        News No decision made on the future of two dingoes involved in an attack