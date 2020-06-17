Body cam captures alleged attack on cops

Vision has been released of an "appalling" alleged attack on two NSW Police officers including a female senior constable who was punched and dragged to the ground by her hair before a clump was ripped from her scalp.

The officers were called to a home in Buff Point on the Central Coast late on Tuesday night after reports of a domestic incident.

William Peter Kershaw, 35, allegedly became increasingly violent and resisted arrest after police arrived at the scene.

A screenshot of the arrest on the Central Coast. Picture: NSW Police

"A struggle ensued when the officers attempted to arrest the man; the man allegedly spat in the male officer's face," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The female officer was punched in the face several times before being dragged to the ground by her hair. A clump of hair was ripped from her scalp during the arrest.

"The female officer became increasingly distressed when she was grabbed around the neck and choked.

"The male officer was then allegedly elbowed in the face and had his genitals twisted by the man before additional police assisted and released him."

In the footage, the man is heard being told to "stop resisting".

He replies: "F**k you, you f**king dickhead. You're a f**kwit. You want a smash c**t."

The female officer says "don't grab me, mate" before screaming and breathing heavily.

After calling for assistance, the alleged attacker was taken by ambulance to Wyong Hospital and then released into the custody of officers at Wyong Police Station.

Both senior constables were treated at John Hunter Hospital for soft tissue injuries.

The man allegedly twisted the male officer’s genitals and choked the female officer. Picture: NSW Police

Police Minister David Elliott said the alleged attack on the first responders, "simply responding to a call out to protect members of our community", was "appalling" and "inexcusable".

"We want to work out what the motives and attitudes are behind these awful attacks. Thumping police is just not on," Mr Elliott said.

Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell said the alleged attack was "unprovoked".

"We are all thankful they only received minor injuries, and we will continue to monitor their welfare going forward," he said on Wednesday.

The man was charged with 13 offences. Picture: NSW Police

Kershaw was charged with 13 offences including two counts of assaulting an officer in execution of duty, four counts of resisting an officer in execution of duty, intimidating a police officer in execution of duty and affray.

He was also charged with domestic-violence related common assault, destruction or damage of property valued at less than $2000, intentionally choking a person without consent, threatening injury to a person with intent to prevent lawful detention and sexually touching another person without consent.

The 35-year-old was formally refused bail when he faced Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday and is due to reappear at Wyong Local Court on June 25.

Originally published as Body cam captures alleged attack on cops