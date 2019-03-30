Bodies found at Fraser Island lake
THE bodies of two children have been found in Fraser Island's iconic Lake McKenzie this morning.
The children are believed to be boys.
More to come
Breaking Two teenagers visiting Fraser Island have been found dead near Lake McKenzie a day after they were reported missing.
