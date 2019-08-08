Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky on CCTV at a store in Saskatchewan. Picture: RCMP
Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky on CCTV at a store in Saskatchewan. Picture: RCMP
News

Canada highway murder fugitives found dead

8th Aug 2019 5:28 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

THE teen fugitives accused of murdering three people, including Australian man Lucas Fowler, on a Canada highway have been found dead after weeks on the run.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the central province of Manitoba said they had found the bodies of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, near the shores of the Nelson River, not far from where they had found items linked to the suspects.

The pair was wanted over the murders of Mr Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, as well as of a Canadian biology professor Leonard Dyck, and had been on the run since late July, when three bodies were found in northern British Columbia.

They were later spotted 3,300km east, near Gillam, Manitoba, where police concentrated their search.

"At this time, we believe these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," RCMP spokeswoman Jane MacLatchy said.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
canada crime editors picks lucas fowler manhunt murder

Top Stories

    Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    premium_icon Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    News He drove to the duck ponds to use the toilet, straying within the boundary in the process.

    OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    premium_icon OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    News Slowing down for schools is more than just the law, it saves lives

    Gympie to save Brisbane from itself

    premium_icon Gympie to save Brisbane from itself

    News Excessive centralisation set to reverse as Brisbane seeks new ground

    Gympie property buyers insulated from tidal wave of woe

    premium_icon Gympie property buyers insulated from tidal wave of woe

    News Low density housing has saved the region from the woe