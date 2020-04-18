Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamaican bobsledder Sam Clayton Jr, who helped inspire the film Cool Runnings, has died from coronavirus aged 58.
Jamaican bobsledder Sam Clayton Jr, who helped inspire the film Cool Runnings, has died from coronavirus aged 58.
Movies

Bobsledder behind Cool Runnings dies

by Jack Figg
18th Apr 2020 8:09 AM

Jamaican bobsledder Sam Clayton Jr, who helped inspire the film Cool Runnings, has died from coronavirus aged 58.

Clayton was part of the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team that qualified for the Winter Olympic Games and were seen as major underdogs as they represented a tropical nation in the winter sport.

He was not one of the four competitors that crashed during their final race, but teammate Devon Harris referred to him as an "integral part" of the group.

The Jamaican bobsled team - who finished outside the medal places - later inspired the 1993 American comedy sports film Cool Runnings which loosely followed their journey in the Calgary Games.

Clayton died from the deadly Covid-19 bug on March 31, as three-time Olympian Harris paid tribute to his former colleague.

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of my teammate Samuel Clayton," he said.

Sam Clayton Jr. died from coronavirus
Sam Clayton Jr. died from coronavirus

"Although he never made the Olympic team Sammy was an integral part of the Jamaica bobsled team.

"He was among the very first four selected to spearhead Jamaica's entrance into winter sports and the Winter Olympics.

"He was an amazing human being who will be sadly missed."

Clayton went on to work as a music producer and sound engineer for artists worldwide, with UK band Steele Purse paying tribute to the tragic star.

"Most important of all, in this thieving, cutthroat music industry of ours, he was trustworthy," singer David R Hinds said.

"Where Sam towered over the rest of his peers, is that he held dearly every task he did, no matter how small, or how tedious.

"They all got his relentless undivided attention."

Clayton leaves behind his wife, Annie, a daughter, three sons and three grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Bobsledder behind 'Cool Runnings' dies

bobsled cool runnings sam clayton jr

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        premium_icon How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        News Anzac Day services around Australia have been cancelled but that won’t stop the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch from finding alternative ways for the community to pay its...

        Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        premium_icon Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        Crime A teenager will face court tomorrow charged over the death of his friend after a...

        Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        premium_icon Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        News OPINION: I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and...

        Gympie MMA queen reveals top tips for isolation workouts

        premium_icon Gympie MMA queen reveals top tips for isolation workouts

        News ‘Sometimes it’s a bit hard to get motivated, I don’t have my coach or my training...