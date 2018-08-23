Boats, cars, trailers: Thieves on the loose in Gympie

Police are warning Gympie residents to lock up after a spike in thefts in the region this month.

A SPATE of large-item thefts in the Gympie region has police urging residents to lock up and keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour.

Yesterday a car was reported stolen from Wolvi Rd (a white Honda Accord, registration number 902 SOP) and a boat and trailer from Cartwright Rd in Gympie.

The stolen 4.5m-long tinny has a registration number of ZV439Q, the trailer's registration number is EM8168.

Property crime in the Mary Valley had also increased this month, Imbil police Sergeant Brock Murphy reported.

A distinctive John Deere 100 Series ride on mower and gardening equipment was stolen from a Kandanga business on Mary Valley Rd earlier in the month, while a dairy maid milking machine was stolen from a rural property at Kandanga around the same time.

At Inskip Point, about August 11, thieves helped themselves to the contents of a boat- stealing fishing gear including reels, a rod and depth sounder.

It was the third stealing offence from boats on the Cooloola Coast in a fortnight, police said.

"It's a reminder to take the time to secure any valuable items you have outside your address,” Sgt Murphy said.

"It can help to hamper those opportunistic thieves on the look out for property.

"Keep an eye on your neighbours and please report anything unusual to police,” he said.