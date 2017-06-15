23°
Boaties warned on life jackets for kids

Arthur Gorrie
| 15th Jun 2017 6:37 PM
SAFETY: Imbil police officer Bill Greer with Seqwater's Amber Blake patrol Borumba Dam.
SAFETY: Imbil police officer Bill Greer with Seqwater's Amber Blake patrol Borumba Dam. Contributed

LIFE jackets are a must on small boats, but ill-fitting floatation can be worse than useless, especially for children, Imbil police have warned.

Acting Sergeant Bill Greer issued the warning yesterday during joint patrols at Borumba Dam by police and officers from the dam operator, Seqwater.

"These patrols have proven the majority of boat drivers are complying with appropriate marine and safety legislation. This is positive to see,” Sgt Greer said.

"However, a common mistake is life jackets.

"There must be one appropriate sized life jacket for each person on board,” he said. Children under 12 must be wearing their life jackets when underway in an open boat under 4.8m.

"If the life jackets are inflatable, they must be serviced as per the manufacturer's instructions - generally annually.”

He said free information booklets were available at Imbil Police Station.”

"We are also starting to notice problems with animals straying onto roads causing traffic problems. In the past two weeks we have had two accidents involving stock, where the vehicles were considerably damaged and the stock had to be terminated.”

He urged animal carers to keep fences in order and to prevent the animals straying onto roads.

"If your animal is involved in damage to a vehicle, you could be liable,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  imbil mary valley police seqwater water safety

