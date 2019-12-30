Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a man after he jumped in Maroochy River yesterday.
Police arrested a man after he jumped in Maroochy River yesterday. QPS
News

Boatie's crucial move in hour-long waterway arrest

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Dec 2019 6:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOATIES, kayakers and people on jet skis pitched in to help police arrest a man who tried to avoid them by jumping into a Sunshine Coast river.

Police were called to Picnic Point just before 7pm last night where a man was allegedly creating a nuisance by throwing rocks and yelling at people.

The 54-year-old jumped in the Maroochy River as police approached and walked out onto a sand bank.

Fearing for his safety, officers followed the man into the water and damaged some of their equipment.

Onlookers on jet skis and a boat watched the scenario unfold and offered police on board to reach the man.

A group of kayakers also pitched in to lend a hand.

Police thanked the members of the public for their assistance.

The Nambour man was finally arrested after almost an hour and charged with public nuisance and obstructing police.

He will face court on January 15.

More Stories

Show More
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought-stricken farmer dismayed after thief steals his car

        premium_icon Drought-stricken farmer dismayed after thief steals his car

        Crime A farmer watched on in disbelief as his car was stolen from his private property while he was moving a calf back into its yard.

        Mum’s plea for drivers to stop ‘flying’ down beach

        premium_icon Mum’s plea for drivers to stop ‘flying’ down beach

        Crime A mum holidaying has pleaded for drivers to slow down on the beach

        Where one Gympie snake catcher is getting a lot of business

        premium_icon Where one Gympie snake catcher is getting a lot of business

        News A Gympie snake catcher thinks there may be a venomous snake hotspot at a local...

        Couple travel from Weipa to Gympie for a very special reason

        premium_icon Couple travel from Weipa to Gympie for a very special reason

        News Jeremaine Agale and Brooke Larfield travelled all the way from Weipa to Gympie for...