Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

by Tanya French
15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

 

This is the moment a massive great white shark pops up near a boat, just off Fraser Island.

Footage, shared by 9 News, shows a couple of boaties awe-struck as the shark - believed to be as big as 4m - swims closely to the boat.

A very clear large dark shadow of the beast suddenly appears as the shark glides along the length of the boat.

MORE NEWS: INTERACTIVE: HOW MUCH IS YOUR HOUSE WORTH?

"Oh my god," says one of the boaties as he cautiously stands on the deck looking over.

"It's at least 3m easy."

A massive shark is spotted by a boat off Fraser Island. Photo: 9 News
A massive shark is spotted by a boat off Fraser Island. Photo: 9 News

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fraser island shark

Top Stories

    The Gympie boxer who made history 50 years ago this month

    premium_icon The Gympie boxer who made history 50 years ago this month

    News 'In the short time he was in the ring the Gympie boy showed himself to be a most accomplished fighter.'

    • 15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    This Gympie schools's first student lived in a bark hut

    premium_icon This Gympie schools's first student lived in a bark hut

    News A bare room littered with empty bottles greeted first principal

    • 15th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    Beach creep filming children sparks family warning

    premium_icon Beach creep filming children sparks family warning

    Crime Young family warns others after they spot creep filming their sons

    PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Gympie Cat's stunning goalkicking run

    premium_icon PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Gympie Cat's stunning goalkicking run

    News His last month of QFA form has been eye-catching.