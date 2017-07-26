Boat sinks, skipper thrown overboard in boating mishaps

WATER was flowing into a sailing boat too fast for it to be saved.

Water police received the mayday call at 11.45am on Tuesday that a vessel was sinking off Fraser Island.

Hervey Bay water police Sergeant Paul Bacon said the skipper was unable to pump the water out quick enough to save the vessel.

Sgt Bacon said officers arrived at the vessel, east of the breaksea spit off Fraser Island, just in time to get the skipper off the vessel before it sank.

The cause of the sinking is being investigated by Maritime Safety Queensland. It is believed there was an issue with a hull fitting.

The crew of a nearby fishing boat also came to help out.

Just days earlier, on Sunday, crews were called to reports of a skipper knocked overboard.

The vessel was navigating through the Wide Bay Bar between the bottom of Fraser Island and Rainbow Beach mainland.

Sgt Bacon said the skipper was trying to come through the bar when he was knocked overboard by waves in the area.

"He was wearing a life jacket and thankfully after about 15 minutes he moved out of the breakwater and was able to be recovered by a passenger on the boat," Sgt Bacon said.

"The skipper thought he was going to die."

Sgt Bacon said while a call was made, the incident was controlled and the skipper was pulled aboard by his passenger on the boat.

"He (skipper) was dumped by about three waves."

"It was extremely lucky the boat didn't capsize."

The message from water police is for boaties to ensure they have all the required safety gear on board and not to be complacent.