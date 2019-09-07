Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boat has hit a whale near the Whitsundays
A boat has hit a whale near the Whitsundays Blainey Woodham /
Offbeat

Boat hits whale in the Whitsundays

Nick Wright
by
7th Sep 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has hit a whale off the Whitsunday coast.

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays and VMR Whitsundays reported late-morning today that a runabout vessel hit the whale near Hook Passage and urged boaties to keep a vigilant lookout for whale at all times.

The organisation said a whale may be under water for 20 to 30 minutes before surfacing for air.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority outlined a host of guidelines for people on the water to avoid the species.

No vessels may be within 100m of a whale and no jetskis within 300m.

Mating season for whales stretches from May to September, and even as the time draws to a close they are still expected to be in the area.

When boating around whales - Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

  • Be alert and watch out for whales at all times, particularly during whale migration season (May to September)
  • Post a look out to keep an eye out for whales if they are suspected in the vicinity
  • Do not approach or disturb mothers and calves - never place a boat between them
  • Always move in a parallel direction to the whale or dolphin
  • Do not use engine sound or speed to attempt to influence the behaviour of a whale
  • When you're leaving an area where whales were present, turn the motor on, post a look out, and move off slowly
  • Slow down to minimise the risk of collision where whales have been sighted
  • Report any boat strikes and reassure your passengers that the relevant authorities have been contacted to assist the whale.
fauna rescue whitsundays great barrier reef marine park authority hook passage vmr whitsunday whale season
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Gympie concert to bring back departed music legends

    premium_icon Gympie concert to bring back departed music legends

    Music Stellar cast assembles to keep legends alive.

    Ambos kept busy with late night crash at Bells Bridge

    premium_icon Ambos kept busy with late night crash at Bells Bridge

    News The patients are thought to have escaped serious injury.

    What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    premium_icon What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    News LETTER: Rateapayers deserve to know the full story