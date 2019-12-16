Menu
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
News

Boat found in missing mum, son mystery

16th Dec 2019 5:20 AM

An empty boat has been found five days after a Melbourne mother and son set out on a trip that was expected to last only two days.

Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau were last seen at 7am on Wednesday at Olivers Hill boat ramp in Frankston.

They told family they were going on a trip for a couple of days, police said. It's believed their boat was found submerged by a fisherman about four nautical miles from Ricketts Point on Sunday and police are towing it to Black Rock where it will be examined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they were continuing to search for the missing mother and son.

"Water Police are towing the boat to Black Rock where it will be examined."

