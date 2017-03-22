28°
Board aims for Muster all will be proud of

22nd Mar 2017 6:30 PM
Muster board chairman Tony Nolan said the Muster will go ahead in 2017.
Muster board chairman Tony Nolan said the Muster will go ahead in 2017.

GYMPIE Muster 2017 is set to steam ahead despite the recent turmoil, the board says.

In a statement, Muster chairman Tony Nolan said the unanimous decision to move forward followed discussions over planning for this year's event and recent staff resignations.

"The board acknowledges the necessity to have skilled professional staff to run an event as large as the Muster, and the board agreed to implement recruitment processes as soon as practicable,” the statement said.

"At the time, the board realised that staging a successful Muster requires much more than skilled individuals. It is effectively run by a whole community effort that involves staff, a small group of highly skilled contractors and hundreds of volunteers.

"The board reviewed all those arrangements and made the unanimous decision to proceed, as planned with the 2017 event.

"The Muster is effectively run by the community for the community, and that is a key part of our three year plan implemented in 2014.

"At the same it is one of the premier music festivals in regional Australia and requires a very high level of professionalism to attract national artists and patrons.

"Last year the Muster attracted patrons from every Australian state and New Zealand, so it truly is a national event held in Gympie.

"It is a fine balance between running a community event and a nationally recognised music festival, but that is what makes the Muster unique.

"The board is resolved to continue that, as well as put on a spectacular music event in the country. The events of the past week would be challenging for any not-for-profit organisations that generally have very limited resources.

"However, the resolve of the board is to stage the 2017 Muster, as planned, and put on an event that everyone associated with it will be proud of.”

