BOAR REVIEW: Blood and guts and gore, oh my!

The boar from Boar, a new horror film from writer and director Chris Sun. Contributed

Boar (MA)

Rating: 4/5

Director: Chris Sun (Charlie's Farm, Daddy's Little Girl, Come and Get Me).

Starring: Nathan Jones, John Jarratt, Simone Buchanan, Melissa Tkautz.

CHRIS Sun hasn't broken any new ground with Boar, but he didn't have to in order to make a great film.

Filmed in Kandanga, Boar follows the story of the Monroe family, Ella (Christie-Lee Britten), Robert (Hugh Sheridan), Bruce (Bill Moseley), Bart (Griffin Walsh) and Debbie (Simone Buchanan) who are in outback Australia visiting Debbie's brother, Bernie (Nathan Jones).

Once they get there, they encounter a beast of staggering size that's hungry for blood.

Simone Buchanan, Melissa Tkautz and Christie-Lee Britten in Boar, a new horror film by writer and director Chris Sun. Contributed

Boar is a 96 minute celebration of physical effects, packed full of gore, but still palatable to a wider audience thanks to a heavy focus on comedy.

John Jarratt's character, Ken, has him playing a good-guy in mirror-image to his acclaimed role as Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek.

His on-screen daughter Sasha (Melissa Tkautz) pays testament to the veracity of women in the outback with her refusal to let drunken men at her bar get the better of her.

Christie-Lee Britten and Simone Buchanan in a scene from Boar, written and directed by Buderim based Chris Sun. Contributed

If swearing makes you blush this may be a film to avoid.

The script is heavy on expletives and Aussie slang, but without it Boar wouldn't feel like a true, outback film.

However, the overtly-sexual public displays of affection that made up the relationship between Ella and Robert felt somewhat unnecessary and forced at times, but it didn't take away from the enjoyment of the film.

Monster-based horror films usually leave a lot to be desired in terms of dialogue and convoluted plots, but by keeping Boar simple and well-written, Sun has managed to keep his latest contribution out of that category.

You can see Boar at the Majestic Cinema's Nambour at 12.30pm, 4.45pm and 6.50pm, every day until May 23.