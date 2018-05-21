Menu
Boar unveiled at premiere
News

Boar red carpet premiere a hit in hinterland

Chloe Lyons
by
20th May 2018 10:26 AM
A MASSIVE crowd turned out to watch a slew of stars walk down the red carpet for the national premier of Boar.

Currie St, Nambour was transformed with hundreds of locals lining up to watch the likes of John Jarratt, Simone Buchanan and Nathan Jones work the crowd.

 

Photos
View Gallery

Chris Sun's latest horror flick has been three years in the making and was shot in Kandanga, with the local pub playing a central role.

Jarratt made his entrance on a pigging ute which had been driven up by 'Feral Steve' and his son from near Tamworth especially for the occasion.

Talking to the Daily from the red carpet, Jarratt said Sun had made an "amazing film" that would be remembered for "years to come".

 

The cast of Boar pose for a photo at the film's national premiere in Nambour.
The cast of Boar pose for a photo at the film's national premiere in Nambour. Patrick Woods

"Working anywhere in Australia is great and I enjoy it," he said.

"The people up in the Mary River Valley were wonderful folk."

Sun said he was happy to finally be able to debut his work to the masses with his family by his side.

"It's been a long time, but here we are," he said.

 

Boar Director Chris Sun and his partner Chrissy Hulsby at the national premiere in Nambour.
Boar Director Chris Sun and his partner Chrissy Hulsby at the national premiere in Nambour. Patrick Woods

The imposing Nathan Jones - who has stared in Mad Max and Troy - said it was different to play the "good guy" in his latest film, especially when pitted up against a boar "bigger than him".

He said the red carpet event was "maybe even more impressive" than Mad Max and thanked the community for getting on board.

The boar was unveiled to gasps from the crowd as Sun revealed it took three people inside to move the beast during filming.

