BMX club celebrates after 100+ brave rain for Open Day

BMX RACING: More than 100 riders descended on the Cooloola BMX Club for the return of its annual Open Day on Saturday afternoon.

Junior and senior competitors from as far away as Bundaberg and the south side of Brisbane joined local riders for a day of friendly competition, which saw at least one lengthy delay due to heavy rain.

The inclement weather was no match for the club's newly-upgraded "glued down” racetrack, which was the result of a Gympie Regional Council Community Assistance Grant worth $4980.

Club vice president Richard Plukaard was happy with the strong response to the Open Day after its absence last year.

"With the volume of kids riding here today in the rainy conditions, it's good to see all our hard work on the track has paid off,” Plukaard said.

"I think we had around 130 to 150 riders, the cloudy weather kept a few people away, but it was still worthwhile happening.

"It's a great day for the club. We're showing all the other clubs that we're still here and we're still making great things happen.”

He said the club, which has recently seen growth in membership numbers, would strive to keep the event going in future years.

"Every club in Australia has the opportunity to have an open day every year, but unfortunately last year we weren't in a position to do it,” he said.

"It was a great result today.”