BMW reveals shock new look for popular model

The German brand has taken a gamble on the styling of its new sporty coupe, which is sure to divide fans and critics.

The 4 Series is based on the standout 3 Series sedan, which came in second in News Corp's 2019 Car of the Year awards, and signalled a return to BMW's driver's-car ethos.

The new BMW 4 Series coupe features a big vertical grille.

But the big talking point is the new polarising front styling dominated by the large vertical grille.

Domagoj Dukec, head of BMW design, said the 4 Series was the brand's most modern form yet and the front styling created a distinctive new look.

"The front end makes a very clear statement on the road. The striking, vertical kidney grille and iconic twin headlights create a bold and confident identity," said Dukec.

The 4 Series coupe is based on the 3 Series sedan.

Once you move past the front, the 4 Series takes on the classic sporting coupe proportions with a sloping roofline and muscular rear end.

BMW Australia plans to bring in three variants: 420i, 430i and M440i from October this year.

The 4 Series will launch in Australia this October.

The 420i and 430i are powered by four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines making 135kW/300Nm and 190kW/400Nm. Both are paired to an eight-speed auto driving the rear wheels.

The range-topping 440i scores a six-cylinder turbo (285kW/500Nm) and all-wheel drive.

A new digital instrument display is paired with 10-inch infotainment screen.

A range of engineering upgrades has sharpened the 4 Series' handling, which was already a high-point of its 3 Series donor.

BMW has packed the 4 Series with a range of new tech including an upgraded 12.3-inch digital instrument display matched to a 10.25-inch central screen.

The 4 Series promises to be an excellent driving machine.

The German brand has also included Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard after previously requiring owners to pay a subscription.

Passengers will benefit from its increased width and wheelbase, which will make for a more spacious cabin.

BMW will reveal local pricing closer to the car' launch date.

