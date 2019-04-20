Bluesfest Day 2: Iggy Pop showed them how it's done

AT the school of music that is Bluesfest Byron Bay, Iggy Pop was yesterday the principal, and as such gave the rest of his fellow artists a master class on how to own a stage.

It was rainy, not cold, but wet enough to get people running for cover, but as the crowds filled up the Crossroads stage, they needed no other reason to stay than the show that James Newell Osterberg Jr. (Iggy's off-stage name) gave Byron Bay last night.

And he did it in his iconic style: singing all his hits, jumping up and down the stage shouting profanities to an adoring audience.

Although Iggy was the most dynamic, charismatic and engaging performer of the second day of Bluesfest, he was not the only highlight: musicians Gary Clark Jr, Hozier and Norah Jones were also favourites and filled up the big tents last night.

Flynn Hurley, of Mt Tamborine, enjoying a puddle after heavy rains on the second day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

Although rain started to fall over Tyagarah from 2pm onwards, the rain did not dissuade the audiences from enjoying the music.

Well-behaved crowds, clearly bigger than Thursday, we happy to party under the stars or under the rain.

Now, there is an issue that seems to be confusing many music lovers at Bluesfest: It's the environmental paradox.

The festival encourages people to avoid backpacks and prefer smaller 'bum bags'. Backpacks are searched t every gate and are looked with suspicion.

BACK AT BLUES: Irish musician Andrew Hozier-Byrne, known professionally as Hozier. Marc Stapelberg

At the same time, the festival is trying to be environmentally friendly, so taking water bottles, recyclable cups and other accessories are encouraged.

On top of that, glass cups are banned (glass in general is a big no-no) but most reusable cups are made out of glass (I considered taking a cup and saucer from my mum's good china but I resisted) only to realise that baristas at the festival don't have time to use customer's cups. This needs extra consideration by organisers but it's a step in the right direction.

It was also a big day for local bands at the festival: Brotherhood of the Blues had its second show and Hussy Hicks wowed audiences with new material from their upcoming fifth album.

Today, being bump day, the focus will move towards finalising this race, because Bluesfest is not a sprint, is a music marathon and only those who are in for the long run will make it until to the end.

GUITAR MAESTRO: American musician Gary Clark Jr. at the 30th Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT NOT TO MISS ON SATURDAY

Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project: It's Yothu Yindi, reinvented. In this exciting new, electronica-driven formation, founding members of Yothu Yindi - Witiyana Marika, Stu Kellaway and Kevin Malngay Yunupingu are joined by cabaret artist Kamahi Djordon King and emerging Yolngu singers Yirrnga Yunupingu and Yimila Gurruwiwi. Rounding out the line-up is multi-instrumentalist Ania Reynolds (the current musical director of Circus Oz), Kellaway's son Roy on guitar, along with DJ/producer Gavin Campbell on additional percussion and the Toraiz SP-16 sampler. At Jambalaya from 6.16pm.

Kasey Chambers: The Australian Country artist bring The Captain back to the Bluesfest stage 20 years after the album's release, with exactly the same band that recorded the album. At Crossroads from 7.30pm.

Fantastic Negrito: This Grammy-winning artist, whose off-stage name is Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, brings his second release Please Don't Be Dead. At Delta from 8pm.

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real: Willie Nelson's son had an incredible last 18 months with the release of A Star is Born, a project he was at the centre of, in both the film and soundtrack. At Jambalaya from 9.15pm.