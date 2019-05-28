Frizell confident of facing Maroons

Tyson Frizell was assisted from the field after a head knock. Picture: Getty Images

NSW enforcer Tyson Frizell claimed he "freaked out" when watching confronting vision in his prone body lying on the WIN Stadium turf last Sunday.

Frizell, playing for St George Illawarra, was knocked unconscious through a nasty head clash with Cronulla opponent and former NSW teammate, Josh Dugan.

It was a shocking moment when a rep star doesn't move on the ground.

"I can't really recall exactly how it happened but I have seen the footage and it didn't look too good," Frizell told The Daily Telegraph.

"Looking at the footage it was like: 'What the hell?' If I was a player who saw that happen you freak out a little bit.

"This one looked really bad.

"I remember the boys coming around and checking if I was okay. They went through the proper things on the field and made sure I was okay, they did that again after the game.

"They looked after me quite well. They made sure I wasn't going back on the field. It was an accident. I came off my right foot and he didn't really expect it and he lent into me. It was head-on-head."

Frizell gets attention after the collision. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Frizell was cleared of any long-term side-effects but will have further concussion tests on Tuesday. He will however certainly play Origin I next week in Brisbane.

"I haven't done my tests yet. That might be (Tuesday), to make sure I go through the right things," he said.

"Obviously my week will be a little different now. I will progressively get back into training and hopefully I am back by the end of the week. But there is no doubt I will be playing.

"I went through a couple of things last night and again this morning about how I was feeling; how my head is and can I remember a few things, just a check-up.

"I'm feeling OK and I hope it stays that way. I'm sure I will be fine for next week".

The injury continued Frizell's horrible year having earlier this season ruptured a testicle.

"It's been an up and down start to the season in terms footy and injuries," Frizell said. "But that's all out the window now. You can't use that as an excise going forward and I know what needs to be done for NSW in this game one.

"I will be preparing as best I can. I'm feeling good. I woke up feeling normal with a tiny little headache.

"I didn't realise 'Duges' had to come off as well. He was probably a little bit worse than me. He came into the sheds after the game and checked up on me.

"I didn't realise why he was in there. He has a little gash above his eye but I'm feeling okay and he was pretty sweet after the game as well."

Frizell will be expected to inject fire and aggression into a beautifully balanced NSW side that will start favourites for the series opener.

The TAB has NSW $1.75 favourites with Queensland $2.10 outsiders.