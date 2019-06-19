Menu
Dale Finucane will make his Origin debut on Sunday.
Rugby League

Blues considering shock prop switch

by David Riccio
19th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
The desperate Blues are considering pulling one last surprise on Queensland by starting Dale Finucane in his Origin debut on Sunday night.

Originally named to make his Blues debut against Queensland in Perth from the interchange bench, the tireless Storm forward is being considered for a starting role.

The NSWRL coaching staff are remaining tight-lipped on any late changes to their line-up.

However, The Daily Telegraph has learned the Bega-born 27-year-old could start the match at lock, with Manly's Jake Trbojevic pushing up into the front-row and prop Paul Vaughan reverting back to the bench.

Vaughan would add size and leg-speed on the Blues bench.

The possibility of a late switch in the NSW forward pack gained momentum yesterday with Finucane rotating in and out of the Blues starting 13 during a low-key hitout at training in Perth yesterday.

Finucane said he would learn more about the chances of him starting when the Blues ramp-up their preparation today while also erasing any fears of him being overawed by the occasion.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure if I am starting,'' Finucane said.

" I trained today with Jake and we swapped in and out.

"Wednesday is our big day where we're doing more specific stuff.

Could Finucane start Origin II. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright.
"Today was more of familiarising myself with the structures of how we're playing.

"It would be unreal (if I started the match).

"Obviously it's a massive occasion and it's obviously a faster style of game and that's going to be the same, weather I'm starting or I'm on the bench.

"For me, I'm very process driven and I don't think I'll think too much about the hype of the game.

"It's more about what is my role within the team and trying to do that the best I can.

"All that exterior stuff is not really a big focus for me.''

dale finucane nsw blues state of origin 2019 state of origin ii
News Corp Australia

